Goa: SC East Bengal host Kerala Blasters in Match 27 of the 2021-22 ISL at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Sunday. While the Red and Gold are still winless in the league, Men in Yellow come into the game on the back of their first win of the season. Manolo Diaz’s SC East Bengal have been scoring a lot of goals but have been sub-par when it comes to defending. They have conceded 14 goals in five matches and as a result are at the bottom of the table following a 3-4 defeat to FC Goa in their last game. Kerala Blasters FC, on the contrary, ended their 11-game unbeaten run by beating Odisha FC 2-1, riding on the quality of Adrian Luna in midfield. Ivan Vukomanovic’s side have displayed intensity and played high press in all of their games and are now reaping results. Here are the details of when and where to watch SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters match on online and on TV.Also Read - SCEB vs KBFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters at Tilak Maidan Stadium at 7.30 PM IST December 12 Sunday

When is the SCEB vs KBFC Hero ISL match ?

The SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters match will take place on Monday, December 12 in India. Also Read - ISL Today Match Result: Chennaiyin FC's Unbeaten Run Continues, Plays Out 1-1 Draw With ATK Mohun Bagan

What is the timing of the SCEB vs KBFC Hero ISL match ?

The SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - Manchester United vs Norwich City Live Streaming Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Predicted Playing XIs - Where to Watch MUN vs NOR Live Football Stream Today Match, TV Telecast in India

Where is the SCEB vs KBFC Hero ISL match being played?

The SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters match will be played at Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the SCEB vs KBFC Hero ISL match ?

The SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters match will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can you live stream the SCEB vs KBFC Hero ISL match ?

The SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Probable Playing XI

SC East Bengal: Suvam Sen, Hira Mondal, Tomislav Mrcela, Adil Khan, Joyner Lourenco, Darren Sidoel, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, Bikash Jairu, Daniel Chima, Antonio Perosevic.

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes, Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Enes Sipovic, Jessel Carneiro, Vincy Barretto, Jeakson Singh, Ayush Adhikari, Sahal Abdul Samad; Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez.