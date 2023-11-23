Home

Sports

Scaloni Mulls Leaving Argentina Manager’s Post

Scaloni Mulls Leaving Argentina Manager’s Post

The 45-year-old has led the Albiceleste to the Copa America title and the FIFA World Cup trophy since taking charge in August 2018.

Argentina coach, Lionel Scaloni. (Image: Twitter)

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 22: Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni revealed he could walk away from his job after his team’s 1-0 victory over Brazil in their FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Trending Now

The 45-year-old has led the Albiceleste to the Copa America title and the FIFA World Cup trophy since taking charge in August 2018.

You may like to read

“Argentina needs a coach who has all the energy possible and who is well. I need to stop the ball and start thinking, I have a lot of things to think about during this time,” the former Deportivo La Coruna and Lazio winger told reporters.

“These players have given a lot to the coaching staff and I need to think a lot about what I’m going to do.”

Tuesday’s result means the Albiceleste remains top of the 10-team South American qualifying group with five wins from six games so far.

The team will now have a break that will last at least until the next FIFA international window in March 2024.

Scaloni, who has a contract to remain Argentina’s head coach until the 2026 World Cup, was seen embracing Argentina staff members before the press conference. But he denied that he had already made a decision about his future.

“It’s not goodbye or anything, but I need to think because the bar is very high and it’s complicated to keep going and it’s complicated to keep winning,” he said.

“These guys are making it difficult, so I need to think about it for a while. I will talk to the FA president and the players afterwards.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.