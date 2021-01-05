A scammer has reportedly duped over 200 fans promising them a fake meet and greet event with the Indian cricket team in Sydney. The scammer left flyers on cars parked at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the third ODI between India and Australia in December while promoting the aforementioned event at Manjits Wharf. Also Read - AUS vs IND: 'A Big Hundred on The Cards For Rohit Sharma', Says Batting Legend VVS Laxman

Sydney is the venue for the third India vs Australia Test which gets underway from January 7. According to a report in the Daily Telegraph, the fraudster charged $500 per person for the event.

The restaurant owner said that the promoter didn't pay the full $5,000 deposit and also didn't attend meetings to discuss the menu, decorations and timings for the planned event.

Manjits Wharf provides all meals for the Indian players when they are in Sydney. Eventually the owner found out that the Indian team won’t be there on the said date (January 5), realising it was a scam.

Manjits General Manager Deep Gujral said they alerted the police of the scam as well as the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s ScamWatch service.

New South Wales police has asked those who paid the scammer to get in touch.

“I don’t know what further to do,” Gujral told the English daily. “I’m expecting 200 people at the front door if not more — who knows how many people he stopped at.”

The Indian cricketers were also warned to not be at the eatery on Tuesday.

The eatery though issued an apology on its Facebook page. “Unfortunately, we may have been part of a scam with a booking to meet the Indian Cricket Team at Manjits via an external booking organiser. We truly feel with anyone that has also been scammed with ticket purchases,” the statement read.

The promoter is reportedly based in Australia.

The ongoing four-match series between India and Australia is currently locked at one-all.