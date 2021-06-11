SCC vs DOHS Dream11 Team Predictions Dhaka T20

Shinepukur Cricket Club vs Old DOHS Sports Club Dream11 Team Prediction Dhaka T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SCC vs DOHS at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan: In match no. 28 of Dhaka T20 tournament, Shinepukur Cricket Club will lock horns with the Old DOHS Sports Club at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan on Friday. The Dhaka T20 SCC vs DOHS match will start at 8:30 AM IST – June 11. Shinepukur CC have managed to pick up a solitary win from their six Dhaka Premier League T20 matches and are currently in the penultimate position in the points table. Old DOHS Sports Club, on the other hand, have won two out of their six matches and currently find themselves ninth in the Dhaka Premier League T20 standings.

TOSS: The Dhaka T20 toss between Old DOHS Sports Club and Shinepukur Cricket Club will take place at 8 AM IST – June 11.

Time: 8:30 AM IST.

Venue: Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground, Savar.

SCC vs DOHS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mahidul Islam Ankon

Batsmen – Anisul Islam Emon (C), Rakin Ahmed, Tanzid -Hasan

All-rounders – Mohimenul Khan, Robiul Islam, Sumon Khan, Tawhid Hridoy

Bowlers – Tanvir- Islam (VC), Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Murad

SCC vs DOHS Probable Playing 11s

Shinepukur Cricket Club: Sabbir Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy (C), Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Robiul Islam, Sumon Khan, Robiul Haque, Amite Hasan, Hasan Murad, Tanvir Islam, Iftekhar Sajjad.

Old DOHS Sports Club: Anisul Islam Emon, Rakin Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohaiminul Khan (C), Rayan Rahman, Asaduzzaman Payel, Mohammed Rashid, Mohammad Santo, Pritom Kumar (wk), Rakibul Hasan, Rakibul Islam.

SCC vs DOHS Squads

Shinepukur Cricket Club: Towhid Hridoy (C), Mohor Sheikh Antor, Pritam Kumar, Robiul Islam, Sajjadul Haque Ripon, Hasan Murad, Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Rabiul Haque, Mahidul Islam Ankon (WK), Iftekhar Sajjad Rony, Sheikh Jubair Hossain Sakib, Akishur Rahman Nabil, Avishek Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Sabbir Hossain.

Old DOHS Sports Club: Anisul Islam Emon, Raihan Rafsan, Mohaiminul Khan Sourabh, Mohammad Rakib, Minhazul Abedin Sabbir, Rakibul Hasan, Alis Al Islam, Mohammad Sentu, Hamidul Islam Shimul, Gazi Sohel Rana Sagar, Azaduzzaman Payel, Rahawat Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Rashid, Rakhin Ahmed, Amit Hasan, Shahnaz Ahmed.

