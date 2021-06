Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 8:30 AM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla

SCC vs KSKS My Dream11 Team

Jahurul Islam, Farhad Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Sabbir Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Sumon Khan, Masum Khan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Hasan Murad

Captain: Tanzid Hasan Vice-captain: Masum Khan