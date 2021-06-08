SCE vs PSV Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Kiel

SC Europa vs PSV Hann-Munden Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Kiel- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s SCE vs PSV at Kiel Cricket Ground: In match no. 31 of ECS T10 Kiel tournament, PSV Hann-Munden will take on SC Europa at the Kiel Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The ECS T10 Kiel SCE vs PSV match will start at 4:30 PM IST – June 8. SC Europa have been in top form so far in the tournament with three victories and just one defeat. They are at the second spot on the points table in Group B. On the other hand, PSV Hann-Munden topped their group with four wins in five matches in the ECS Kiel tournament. They bowed out in the semifinals to eventual champions KSV Cricket. Here is the ECS T10 Kiel Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SCE vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction, SCE vs PSV Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, SCE vs PSV Probable XIs ECS T10 Kiel, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – SC Europa vs PSV Hann-Munden, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Kiel. Also Read - KSV vs THCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Kiel: Captain, Vice-captain - Kummerfelder Sportverein vs THCC Hamburg, Probable Playing XIs For Today's Match 25 at 12:30 PM IST June 7 Monday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Kiel toss between SC Europa and PSV Hann-Munden will take place at 4 PM IST – June 8. Also Read - SS vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Spice Isle T10 Match 21: Captain, Vice-captain - Saffron Strikers vs Nutmeg Warriors, Playing 11s, Team News From National Cricket Stadium at 11:30 PM IST June 6 Sunday

Time: 4:30 PM IST. Also Read - CP vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Spice Isle T10: Captain, Vice-captain - Cinnamon Pacers vs Bay Leaf Blasters, Playing 11s, Team News of Match 20 From National Stadium at 9:30 PM IST June 6 Sunday

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground.

SCE vs PSV My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Dawood Khan Aryubi

Batsmen – Adeel Ahmad, Muhammad Kashif Abbasi, Asad Sangari

All-rounders – Israfeel Aryubi (C), Amin Zadran (VC), Gulraiz Mustafa, Sahel Darwesh

Bowlers – Bilal Shinwari, Wahid Muhammad, Dev Rana

SCE vs PSV Probable Playing XIs

SC Europa: Wajid Khan, Atiqullah Bawar, Bilal Shinwari, Dawood Aryubi, Dev Rana, Israfeel Aryubi, Kashif Abbasi, Muhammad Mohsin (wk), Sahel Darwish (C), Shabeer Arabzaie, Mohibullah Nayel.

PSV Hann-Munden: Asadullah Sangari (wk), Gulraiz Mustafa (C), Imran Hafiz, Adeel Ahmad, Sajed Jabarkhel, Amin Zadran, Awalkhan Safi, Vinod Joshi, Hiren Patel, Matiullah Yousafzai, Junaid Javed.

SCE vs PSV Squads

SC Europa: Akif Hameed, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Kashif Abbasi, Rahimullah Khan, Wahidullah Amini, Abdulrahim Zazai, Amjad Khan Zazai, Bilal Shinwari, Dev Rana, Hamza Muhammad, Khawaja Khalid Rauf, Mohammad Nader Fakhry, Shabeer Ahmad, Yasir Yousuf Thara, Abdul Khan, Atiqullah Bawar, Habibullah Shinwari, Hedayatt Talash, Israfeel Aryubi, Mohammad Khan Oriakhel, Samiullah Habibi, Umar Farooq, Wicket Keeper, Dawood Khan Aryubi, Mohsin Muhammad, Sahel Darwish.

PSV Hann-Munden: Adeel Ahmad, Hirenbhai Patel, Imran Hafiz, Junaid Javed, Omedullah Safi, Wahid Muhammad, Wali khan, Zaheer Khan, Amin Zadran, Gulraiz Mustafa, Matiullah Yousafzai, Safi Awalkhan, Ujan Natik, Vinod Joshi, Asad Sangari, Ketan Singh, Nasir Rustamkhail, Sajed Jaberkhel.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PSV Dream11 Team/ SCE Dream11 Team/ PSV Hann-Munden Dream11 Team Prediction/ SC Europa Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Kiel/ Online Cricket Tips and more.