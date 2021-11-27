SCEB vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Predictions Hero Indian Super League

SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s SCEB vs ATKMB at Tilak Maidan Stadium: ATK Mohun Bagan take on SC East Bengal in the first Kolkata derby of the new ISL season. The Mariners are lining up their second win to go atop the table, while their rivals are looking for their first win in the season. The derby is the most famous fixture in Indian football, with the two clubs having a rich history on their own, and between themselves as well. East Bengal only joined the ISL last season, and we have seen two derbies in the Indian top flight so far. ATK Mohun Bagan won both those encounters by a two goal margin. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SCEB vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction, SCEB vs ATKMB Fantasy Football Prediction, SCEB vs ATKMB Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.Also Read - ISL: Nerijus Valskis the Hero as Jamshedpur FC Beat FC Goa By 3-1

Time: 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - CB vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Abu Dhabi T10 Match 18: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s- Chennai Braves vs Deccan Gladiators, Team News & Injury Updates For Today's T10 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 9:30 PM IST November 26 Friday

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium. Also Read - BT vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Abu Dhabi T10 Match 17: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s- Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi, Team News & Injury Updates For Today's T10 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7:30 PM IST November 26 Friday

SCEB vs ATKMB My Dream11 Team

Antonio Perosevic, Roy Krishna, Arindam Bhattacharya, Hira Mondal, Franjo Prce, Sumit Rathi, Pritam Kotal, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Daniel Chukwu, Roy Krishna, Antonio Perosevic.

Captain: Antonio Perosevic, Vice-Captain: Roy Krishna.

SCEB vs ATKMB Probable Playing XIs

SC East Bengal: Arindam Bhattacharya, Hira Mondal, Franjo Prce, Tomislav Mrcela, Mohammed Rafique, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Jackichand Singh, Daniel Chukwu, Antonio Perosevic.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh, Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Michael Soosairaj, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Lenny Rodrigues, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna.

SCEB vs ATKMB Squads

SC East Bengal: Arindam Bhattacharya, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen, Daniel Gomes, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Goutam Singh, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Sarineo Fernandes, Akashdeep Singh, Jackichand Singh, Sourav Das, Angousana Wahengbam, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Md Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Darren Sidoel, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Loken Metei, Balwant Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Antonio Perosevic, Subha Ghosh.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Avilash Paul, Surajit Pramanik, Ashutosh Mehta, Deepak Tangri, Tiri, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Rana, Ricky Shabong, Bidyananda Singh, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumos, Joni Kauko, Soosai Raj, Lenny Rodrigues, Kiyan Nassiri, N Engson Singh, SK Sahil, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, Kiyan Giri.