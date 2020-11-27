SCEB vs ATKMB Dream11 Tips And Prediction

SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's SCEB vs ATKMB at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco: It's derby time. And the first ever Kolkata derby in the history of Indian Super League. SC East Bengal will be making their debut against the ATK Mohun Bagan tonight who started their own campaign with a win over Kerala Blasters.

SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction ISL 2020-21

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League 2020-21 match between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will start at 7.30 PM IST – November 27.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

SCEB vs ATKMB My Dream11 Team

Arindam Bhattacharya, Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Daniel Fox, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Edu Garcia, Anthony Pilkington, Matti Steinman, Javi Hernandez, Jeje Lalpekhlua (vice-captain), Roy Krishna (captain)

SCEB vs ATKMB Predicted Playing XIs

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Narayan Das, Abhishek Ambekar, Mohammed Rafique, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, C.K. Vineeth, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Javi Hernández, Pronay Halder, Michael Soosairaj, Prabir Das, Edu García, Roy Krishna

SCEB vs ATKMB Full Squads

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder, Sankar Roy, Mirshad Michu, Rafique Ali, Samad Mallick, Abhishek Ambekar, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Narayan Das, Mohamad Irshad, Gurtej Singh, N Rohen Singh, Lalramchullova, Rana Gharami, Anil Chawan, Sehnaj Singh, Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Wahengbam Luwang, Bikash Jairu, Yumnam Singh, Surchandra Singh, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Rafique, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Anthony Pilkington, Milan Singh, Haobam Singh, Balwant Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, CK Vineeth, Girik Khosla, Harmanpreet Singh

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharja, Dheeraj Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Javier Hernandez, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Jayesh Rane, Michael Soosairaj, Boris Singh, Regin Michael, Sahil Sheikh, N Engson Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla

