SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's Match SCEB vs BFC at Tilak Maidan: In the exciting match of the ongoing Indian Super League, SC East Bengal will lock horns with Bengaluru FC. Both teams have failed to live up to the expectations this season and have failed to capitalize on several occasions. East Bengal are currently at the 10th spot on the points table with just 2 wins in 14 games. While Bengaluru have managed to win three out of their 14 matches and are at the eighth spot on the points table. SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction ISL 2020-21 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Team Player List, SCEB Dream11 Team Player List, BFC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips ISL 2020-21, Online Football Tips -SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2020-21, Online Football Tips – ISL 2020-21-21, Online Football Tips And Prediction – SCEB vs BFC ISL 2020-21

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League 2020-21 match between SC East Bengal and Bengaluru FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – February 2.

Venue: Tilak Maidan.

SCEB vs BFC My Dream11 Team

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Scott Neville, Danny Fox, Rahul Bheke, Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Sunil Chhetri (C), Leon Augustine, Bright Enobakhare, Cleiton Silva (VC)

SCEB vs BFC Predicted Playing XIs

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder (GK), Narayan Das, Danny Fox (C), Scott Neville, Rana Gharami, Milan Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Parag Shrivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Leon Augustine, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri (C)

SCEB vs BFC Full Squads

SC East Bengal: Subrata Paul, Rafique Ali Sardar, Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, C.K. Vineeth, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Milan Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Irshad

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip

