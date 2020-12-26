Dream11 Team Hints

SCEB vs CFC, ISL 2020-21 Match 39: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco 7.30 PM IST December 26 Saturday:

East Bengal are still on the lookout for their first win in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) as they face Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan on Saturday. After six games, East Bengal have zero wins, have scored the least number of goals (3) and conceded the joint-most (11). Both their goals were scored by Jacques Maghoma against Hyderabad FC.

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League match between SC East Bengal and Chnnaiyin FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – December 10.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

SCEB vs CFC My Dream11 Team

V. Kaith, E. Sipovic, E. Sabia, S. Neville, Daniel Fox, Rafael Crivellaro, L Chhangte, M. Steinmann, J. Maghoma, A. Pilkington and Jakub Sylvestr.



SQUADS

SC East Bengal (SCEB): Sankar Roy, Rafique Ali Sardar, Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, C.K. Vineeth, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Milan Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Irshad

Chennaiyin FC (CFC): Karanjit Singh, Revanth, Samik Mitra, Vishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabiá, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Aimol Reamsochung, Balaji Ganesan, Aqib Nawab, Edwin Vanspaul, Rafael Crivellaro, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sinivasan Pandaiyan, Dhanapal Ganesh, Fatkhullo Fatkhulloev, Memo, Abhijit Sarkar, Germanpreet Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali, Aman Chhetri, Esmaël Gonçalves

