SCEB vs FCG Dream11 Team Predictions Hero Indian Super League

SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SCEB vs FCG at Tilak Maidan Stadium: Bottom dwellers SC East Bengal and FC Goa will take on each other in their next game in ISL on Tuesday. Both sides are yet to register their first vicotory of the league season and are looking forward to turn the tables on their favour in the upcoming match. SC East Bengal has had a couple of decent performances – including their recent goalless draw against Chennaiyin FC. They showed excellent defending sturdiness and intent during the clash. On the other hand, FC Goa are going through a rough patch as they have lost all of the matches in the league this season. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SCEB vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction, SCEB vs FCG Fantasy Football Prediction, SCEB vs FCG Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – SC East Bengal vs FC Goa, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium.

SCEB vs FCG My Dream11 Team

Suvam Sen, Tomislav Mrcela, Dylan Fox, Sanson Pereira, Bikash Jairu, Princeton Rebello, Amarjit Singh, Darren Sidoel, Nongdamba Naorem, Semboi Haokip, Airan Cabrera.

Captain: Airan Cabrera, Vice-captain: Darren Sidoel.

SCEB vs FCG Probable Playing XIs

SC East Bengal: Suvam Sen, Hira Mondal, Tomislav Mrcela, Adil Khan, Joyner Lourenco, Darren Sidoel, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, Bikash Jairu, Daniel Chima, Antonio Perosevic.

FC Goa: Dheeraj Moirangthem, Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Edu Bedia (C), Glan Martins, Jorge Ortiz, Devendra Murgaonkar.

SCEB vs FCG Squads

SC East Bengal: Arindam Bhattacharya, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen, Daniel Gomes, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Goutam Singh, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Sarineo Fernandes, Akashdeep Singh, Jackichand Singh, Sourav Das, Angousana Wahengbam, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Md Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Darren Sidoel, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Loken Metei, Balwant Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Antonio Perosevic, Subha Ghosh.

FC Goa: Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Leander D’Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Edu Bedia, Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera.