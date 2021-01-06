SCEB vs FCG Dream11 Tips And Prediction

SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match SCEB vs FCG at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco: In the match no. 49 of the ISL, SC East Bengal will take the field against FC Goa. East Bengal have played eight matches and have managed to win just one so far. Three of their contests have ended in a draw while four have resulted in defeats. Consequently, they are 10th in the standings. FC Goa have won four, drawn two and lost three so far. They are third in the points tally. SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League 2020-21 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today’s match, SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Dream11 Team Player List, SCEB Dream11 Team Player List, FCG Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Indian Super League, Online Football Tips – Hero Indian Super League, Fantasy Playing Tips – SC East Bengal vs FC Goa. Also Read - ODC vs OPA Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints Odisha T20 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers Match 22 at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack at 7:30 PM IST January 6 Wednesday

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League match between SC East Bengal and FC Goa will start at 7.30 PM IST – January 6. Also Read - AUS vs IND Dream11 Team Predictions, Hints And Tips 3rd Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing XIs For Today's Australia vs India 2021 Sydney Cricket Ground 5:00 AM IST January 7 Thursday

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco. Also Read - ODJ vs OPU Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints Odisha T20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas Match 21 at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack at 3:30 PM IST January 6 Wednesday

SCEB vs FCG My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Nawaz, James Donachie, Savour Gama, Scott Neville, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Brandon Fernandes, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Igor Angulo (captain), Bright Enobakhare (vice-captain)

SCEB vs FCG Predicted Playing XIs

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder, Raju Gaikwad, Danny Fox, Scott Neville, Bikash Jairu, Milan Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo

SCEB vs FCG Full Squads

SC East Bengal: C.K. Vineeth, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Milan Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Irshad, Sankar Roy, Rafique Ali Sardar, Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh

FC Goa: Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D’Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar, Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D’Silva, Shubham Dhas, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D’Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz,

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SCEB Dream11 Team/ FCG Dream11 Team/ SC East Bengal Dream11 Team Prediction/ FC Goa Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Hero Indian Super League/ Online Football Tips and more.