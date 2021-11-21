SCEB vs JFC Dream11 Team Predictions Hero Indian Super League

SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SCEB vs JFC at Tilak Maidan Stadium: SC East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC will meet each other for their Indian Super League season opener on Sunday, 21st November, at the Tilak Maidan stadium in Vasco. Both clubs faced disappointing campaigns last season and will be hoping to turn things around this time. The Red and Gold Brigade are led by head coach Manolo Diaz. After Robbie Fowler's exit from the club, Diaz was appointed as his successor. On the other hand, the Men of Steel will be playing their second straight season under head coach Owen Coyle. While Diaz might be a bit inexperienced when compared to Coyle as far as Indian football is concerned, both teams have revamped their squads in a bid to go the extra mile in this season. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SCEB vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction, SCEB vs JFC Fantasy Football Prediction, SCEB vs JFC Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium.

SCEB vs JFC My Dream11 Team

Arindam Bhattacharya, Adil Khan, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Md Rafique, Amir Dervisvic, Nerijus Valskis, Farukh Choudhary, Antonio Perosevic.

Captain: Nerijus Valskis, Vice-captain: Amir Dervisvic.

SCEB vs JFC Probable Playing XIs

SC East Bengal: Arindam Bhattacharya, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Jackichand Singh, Md Rafique, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Antonio Perosevic, Balwant Singh.

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh TP, Narender Gahlot, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Nerijus Valskis, Farukh Choudhary, Len Doungel.

SCEB vs JFC Squads

SC East Bengal: Arindam Bhattacharya, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen, Daniel Gomes, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Goutam Singh, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Sarineo Fernandes, Akashdeep Singh, Jackichand Singh, Sourav Das, Angousana Wahengbam, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Md Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Darren Sidoel, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Loken Metei, Balwant Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Antonio Perosevic, Subha Ghosh.

Jamshedpur FC: Pawan Kumar, Rehenesh TP, Vishal Yadav, Mohit Dhami, PC aldinpuia, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawia, Eli Sabia, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Peter Hartley, Anas Edathodika, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Len Doungel, Boris Singh, Komal Thatal, Jitendra Singh, Gorachand Mamdi.