SCEB vs JFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match SCEB vs JFC Match 23 at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco: SC East Bengal are still hunting for their first win of the season after losing the opening three matches. They are currently at the last spot in the points table. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, also started with two defeats and a draw before finally registering their first win in their previous match. Also Read - GG vs KT Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Tuskers T20 Match 19 at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium 8:00 PM IST December 10 Thursday

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League match between SC East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – December 10. Also Read - JS vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings T20 Match 18 at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium 3:30 PM IST December 10 Thursday

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco. Also Read - BDH vs GKH Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T20 Match 17: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Beximco Dhaka vs Gemcon Khulna T20 Match at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur 12 PM IST December 10 Thursday

SCEB vs JFC My Dream11 Team

Debjit Majumder, Narayan Das, Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, Anthony Pilkington, Matti Steinman, Aitor Monroy, Balwant Singh (vice-captain), Nerijus Valskis (captain)

SCEB vs JFC Predicted Playing XIs

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder, Rana Gharami, Sehnaj Singh, Narayan Das, Scott Neville, Matti Steinmann, Surchandra Singh, Wahengbam Angousana, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Balwant Singh

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rehman, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Nerijus Valskis

SCEB vs JFC Full Squads

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder, Sankar Roy, Mirshad Michu, Rafique Ali, Samad Mallick, Abhishek Ambekar, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Narayan Das, Mohamad Irshad, Gurtej Singh, N Rohen Singh, Lalramchullova, Rana Gharami, Anil Chawan, Sehnaj Singh, Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Wahengbam Luwang, Bikash Jairu, Yumnam Singh, Surchandra Singh, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Rafique, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Anthony Pilkington, Milan Singh, Haobam Singh, Balwant Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, CK Vineeth, Girik Khosla, Harmanpreet Singh

Jamshedpur FC: Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, TP Rehenesh, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav, Narender Gahlot, Joyner Lourenco, Ricky Lallawmawma, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Subhash Barua, Manash Protim Gogoi, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Amarjit Singh, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Mohammad Mobashir, Jitendra Singh, Gaurab, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Gorachand Mamdi, Billu Teli, Nerijus Valskis, William Lalnunfela, John Fitzgerald, David Grande, Sapam Kennedy, Bhupender Singh, Aniket Jadhav

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SCEB Dream11 Team/ JFC Dream11 Team/ SC East Bengal Dream11 Team Prediction/ Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Hero Indian Super League/ Online Football Tips and more.