SCEB vs KBFC Dream11 Team Predictions Hero Indian Super League

SC East Bengal vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SCEB vs KBFC at Tilak Maidan Stadium: Bottom-placed SC East Bengal take on Kerala Blasters on Sunday, December 12, in the Indian Super League 2021-22 season. The only difference between the teams is that the Yellow Army were able to get their first win of the campaign against Odisha FC. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SCEB vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction, SCEB vs KBFC Fantasy Football Prediction, SCEB vs KBFC Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – SC East Bengal vs KBFC, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium.

SCEB vs KBFC My Dream11 Team

Albino Gomes, Hira Mondal, Marko Leskovic, Joyner Lourenco, Tomislav Mrcela, Bikash Jairu, Sourav Das, Ayush Adhikari, Sahal Abdul Samad, Antonio Perosevic, Alvaro Vazquez.

Captain: Antonio Perosevic, Vice-Captain: Tomislav Mrcela.

SCEB vs KBFC Probable Playing XIs

SC East Bengal: Suvam Sen, Hira Mondal, Tomislav Mrcela, Adil Khan, Joyner Lourenco, Darren Sidoel, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, Bikash Jairu, Daniel Chima, Antonio Perosevic.

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes, Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Enes Sipovic, Jessel Carneiro, Vincy Barretto, Jeakson Singh, Ayush Adhikari, Sahal Abdul Samad; Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez.

SCEB vs KBFC Squads

SC East Bengal: Arindam Bhattacharya, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen, Daniel Gomes, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Goutam Singh, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Sarineo Fernandes, Akashdeep Singh, Jackichand Singh, Sourav Das, Angousana Wahengbam, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Md Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Darren Sidoel, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Loken Metei, Balwant Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Antonio Perosevic, Subha Ghosh.

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh, Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Enes Sipovic, Marko Lešković, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna, Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez.