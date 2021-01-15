SCEB vs KBFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction ISL

SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match SCEB vs KBFC Match at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa: In another exciting battle of Hero Indian Super League 2020-21, SC East Bengal will take on Kerala Blasters FC the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on Friday evening, January 15. The Hero Indian Super League SCEB vs KBFC match will kick-start at 7.30 PM IST. Unbeaten in their last five matches after a string of losses, a resurgent SC East Bengal will start as favourites in their Indian Super League match against Kerala Blasters. A lot has changed since the two teams met in December. In that game, SCEB were eventually held to a 1-1 draw after Kerala Blasters scored in injury time but since then, they have been on an upward curve. Robbie Fowler's side are unbeaten in their last five games, securing two wins on the way. And despite being ninth on the table, they find themselves just five points away from a playoff spot. One major positive that SCEB have witnessed during their unbeaten streak has been their attack. The Kolkata giants have been creating chances and found a way to score goals, an area they struggled at the start of the season. The addition of young Bright Enobakhare has bolstered their forward line with the Nigerian contributing two goals from three games.

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – January 15.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa.

SCEB vs KBFC My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Debjit Majumder

Defenders: Scott Neville, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro, Narayan Das

Midfielders: Matti Steinmann (VC), Rahul KP, Jeakson Singh

Strikers: Bright Enobakhare, Facundo Pereyra, Jordan Murray (C)

SCEB vs KBFC Predicted Playing XIs

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder (GK), Raju Gaikwad, Danny Fox (C), Scott Neville, Bikash Jairu, Milan Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare.

Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Sandeep Singh, Jessel Carneiro (C), Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Facundo Pereyra, Rahul KP, Jordan Murray.

SCEB vs KBFC SQUADS

SC East Bengal (SCEB): Sankar Roy, Rafique Ali Sardar, Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, C.K. Vineeth, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Milan Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Irshad.

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC): Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan.

