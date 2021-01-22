SCEB vs MCFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction Hero ISL

SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match SCEB vs MCFC Match at Tilak Maidan, Goa: In one of the most exciting battles of Hero Indian Super League 2020-21, SC East Bengal will take on Mumbai City FC the Tilak Maidan, Goa on Friday evening, January 22. The Hero Indian Super League SCEB vs MCFC match will kick-start at 7.30 PM IST. SC East Bengal will face a tall task of keeping their seven-match unbeaten streak alive when they take on table-toppers Mumbai City in an Indian Super League fixture on Friday. East Bengal have turned around their fortunes in remarkable fashion after losing four of the first five games they played in their maiden season and are currently on a seven-match unbeaten run. Currently placed at the 10th position with 12 points, a couple of wins will keep SCEB’s playoff hopes alive. However, that’s easier said than done, considering the next face league leaders Mumbai City, who will present a much tougher challenge than the ones SCEB encountered in the last match. In Mumbai, they face a team well-equipped to take advantage of these flaws. If East Bengal are prone to conceding in the second half, Sergio Lobera’s side specializes in scoring in the first. No team has netted more in the first half than the ten that Mumbai have managed. They are also now unbeaten in ten games. Hero Indian Super League TV telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Hero Indian Super League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users. Also Read - ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Team Prediction MGM Odisha Women's T20 Match 2: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green at KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar at 7 PM IST January 22 Friday

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between SC East Bengal and Mumbai City FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – January 22. Also Read - ODP-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Team Prediction MGM Odisha Women's T20 Match 1: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Purple vs Odisha Red at KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar at 3 PM IST January 22 Friday

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Goa. Also Read - SIX vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Hints For BBL 2020-21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Match 48 Today's Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder

SCEB vs MCFC My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Narayan Das

Midfielders: Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Jacques Maghoma (VC), Matti Steinmann

Strikers: Adam le Fondre (C), Bright Enobakhare

SCEB vs MCFC Predicted Playing XIs

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder, Ankit Mukherjee, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Narayan Das, Matti Steinmann, Surchandra Singh, Milan Singh, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare.

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Adam le Fondre.

SCEB vs MCFC SQUADS

SC East Bengal (SCEB): Sankar Roy, Rafique Ali Sardar, Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, C.K. Vineeth, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Milan Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Irshad.

Mumbai City FC (MCFC): Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Tondonba Singh, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Farukh Choudhary, Adam le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SCEB Dream11 Team/ MCFC Dream11 Team/ SC East Bengal Dream11 Team Prediction/ Mumbai City FC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Hero Indian Super League/ Online Football Tips and more.