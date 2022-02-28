SCEB vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL

KICK-OFF TIME: The Hero ISL match between SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United will start place at 7:30 PM IST – February 28.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network.

SCEB vs NEUFC My Dream11 Team

Arindam, Adil, Lakra, Flottmann, Sidoel, Imran, Amarjit, Suhair (VC), Marcelinho, Deshorn, Perosevic(C)

SCEB vs NEUFC Probable Playing XIs

SC East Bengal – Arindam, Amarjit, Adil, Prce, Hira, Naorem, Sourav, Sidoel, Hnamte, Perosevic, Marcelo.

NorthEast United – Mirshad, Zoherliana, Diallo, Flottmann, Gurjinder, Pragyan, Irshad, Imran, Marcelinho, Deshorn, Suhair

SCEB vs NEUFC SQUADS

SC East Bengal – Arindam Bhattacharja, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen, Adil Khan, Akashdeep Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Daniel Gomes, Franjo Prce, Hira Mondal, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Saikhom Singh, Sarineo Fernandes, Naocha Singh, Ananta Tamang, Amarjit Kiyam, Amir Dervisevic, Bikash Jairu, Darren Sidoel, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Loken Meitei, Mohammad Rafique, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Sourav Das, Fran Sota, Jackichand Singh, Wahengbam, Luwang, Antonio Perosevic, Balwant Singh, Naorem Singh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Subha Ghosh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Rahul Paswan, Marcelo Riberio.

NorthEast United – Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Patrick Flottman, Tondonba Singh, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohammed Irshad, Jestin George, Nabin Rabha, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Joe Zoherliana, Fede Gallego, Mercelo Leite, Imran Khan, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Hernan Santana, Sehnaj Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Pragyan Medhi, Marco Sahanek, Rochharzela, Manvir Singh, VP Suhair, Gani Nigam, Deshorn Brown, Lalkhawpuimawia, William Lalnunfela, Laldanmawia Ralte.

