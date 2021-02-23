SCEB vs NEUFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction Indian Super League

SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match SCEB vs NEUFC Match at Fatorda Stadium, Goa, Vasco: In one of the most-exciting battles of Hero Indian Super League 2021, SC East Bengal will take on NorthEast United FC the Fatorda Stadium, Goa, Vasco on Tuesday evening, February 23. The Hero Indian Super League SCEB vs NEUFC match will kick-start at 7.30 PM IST. SC East Bengal will have nothing left to play for besides pride in the Indian Super League when they take on NorthEast United FC, who have everything to play for, on Tuesday. East Bengal had every chance of progressing into the playoffs but their attack led them down. In the last one month, the Kolkata side has scored just five goals in 6 matches, having recorded just 13 shots on target in these games, the lowest among all teams. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips England Tour of India 2021 3rd Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's India vs England 3rd Test at Motera, Ahmedabad 2.30 PM IST February 24 Wednesday

Meanwhile, for NorthEast, they cannot afford any slipups now. They have been on a dream run ever since Khalid Jamil took over and are seven games unbeaten. This is mainly due to their attack, which have been impressive, scoring 14 goals. The Highlanders need to win their next two games in order to progress to the playoffs. SCEB will clash against a side eyeing their place in the playoffs and the encounter will be an enticing one considering NorthEast”s form in the league so far. Hero Indian Super League TV telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Hero Indian Super League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users. Also Read - PES vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips Super League T20 2021 Match 5: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans T20 at National Stadium 7:30 PM IST Feb 23 Tuesday

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between SC East Bengal and NorthEast United FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – February 23. Also Read - FTH vs GRA Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips FanCode ECS T10 - Barcelona 2021 Match 59: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Fateh CC vs Gracia CC at Montjuic Olympic Ground at 7 PM IST February 23 Tuesday

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

SCEB vs NEUFC My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Gurmeet Singh

Defenders: Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Provat Lakra, Sarthak Golui

Midfielders: Imran Khan (VC), Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia

Strikers: Machado (C), Deshorn Brown, Bright Enobakhare

SCEB vs NEUFC Predicted Playing XIs

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder (GK), Rana Gharami, Scott Neville (C), Raju Gaikwad, Sarthak Golui, Narayan Das, Anthony Pilkington, Matti Steinmann, Sourav Das, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare.

NorthEast United FC: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Provat Lakra, Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Imran Khan, Deshorn Brown, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado.

SCEB vs NEUFC SQUADS

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC): Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Dylan Fox, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, Pragyan Gogoi, Khassa Camara, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Federico Gallego, Fanai Lalrempuia, Benjamin Lambot, Imran Khan, Lalengmawia, Britto PM, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Ashutosh Mehta, Suhair VP, Luís Machado, Lalkhawpuimawia, Mashoor Shereef Thankgalakath.

SC East Bengal (SCEB): Subrata Paul, Rafique Ali Sardar, Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, C.K. Vineeth, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Milan Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Irshad.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SCEB Dream11 Team/ NEUFC Dream11 Team/ SC East Bengal Dream11 Team Prediction/ NorthEast United FC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Hero Indian Super League/ Online Football Tips and more.