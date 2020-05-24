Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga – Football Tips For Today’s Match MOB vs LEV at Veltins-Arena: In the first match of Bundesliga on super Sunday, FC Schlake are all set to play hosts of Augsburg in the match-week 27th at the Veltins-Arena. The Bundesliga match will kick-start at 5 PM (IST). Schlake, with 37 points, are staying firm in the race of the European places so far. They currently are sitting at the eighth position with nine wins, 10 draws, and 7 losses in the 26 games they have participated in. Schlake were humiliated in the Revier Derby to arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund 4-0. On the other hand, Augsburg suffered heartbreak as a 91st-minute goal saw them lose 2-1 at the hands of Wolfsburg. Also Read - GRD vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction, Vincy Premier League T10 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Garden Rangers at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex at 10 PM IST

Augsburg, on the other hand, are four points clear of the relegation zone at the moment. They are 14th in the league standings with 7 wins, 6 draws, and 13 losses. While Augsburg would try to sneak an away point from this game, Schlake would try to win this home game to reach the 6th position in the points table. The live TV or online broadcast of the Bundesliga football game will available on Star Sports Select 2/HD in India. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For BAY vs FRK Today's Match at Allianz Arena, Munich 10PM IST

Kick-Off Time: The Bundesliga 2020 match between FC Schlake vs FC Augsburg will start at 5 PM IST. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Isloch Minsk vs Energetik-BGU Belarus Premier League 2020- Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For ISL vs ENG Today's Match at Stadium FC Minsk 9PM IST

Venue: Veltins-Arena

My Dream11 Team

GK: M Schubert

DEF: P Max, B Oczipka, J Kenny, M Nastasic

MID: R Khedira, E Lowen, S Serdar (VC), D Caligiuri

ST: F Niederlechner, B Raman (C)

SCH vs AUG Probable Playing XIs

Schalke 04: Markus Schubert (GK); Bastian Oczipka, Matija Nastasic, Salif Sane, Jonjoe Kenny, Alessandro Schopf, Suat Serdar, Weston McKennie, Daniel Caligiuri, Michael Gregoritsch, Benito Raman.

FC Augsburg: Andreas Luthe (GK); Stephan Lichtsteiner, Tin Jedvaj, Felix Uduokhai, Philipp Max, Daniel Baier, Rani Khedira, Marco Richter, Eduard Löwen, Ruben Vargas, Florian Niederlechner.

SCH vs AUG SQUADS

Schalke 04: Alexander Nubel, Michael Langer, Markus Schubert, Matija Nastasic, Benjamin Stambouli, Jonjoe Kenny, Bastian Oczipka, Salif Sane, Juan Miranda, Jean-Clair Todibo, Ozan Kabak, Timo Becker, Malick Thiaw, Daniel Caligiuri, Alessandro Schopf, Weston Mckennie, Amine Harit, Suat Serdar, Omar Mascarell, Rabbi Matondo, Nassim Boujellab, Levent Mercan, Benito Raman, Michael Gregoritsch, Guido Burgstaller, Ahmed Kutucu.

FC Augsburg: Andreas Luthe, Fabian Giefer,Tomas Koubek,Benjamin Leneis, Stefano Russo, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Felix Götze, Marek Suchy, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Jozo Stanic, Tin Jedvaj, Felix Uduokhai, Iago, Simon Asta, Alfred Finnbogason, Philipp Max,Raphael Framberger, Rani Khedira,Daniel Baier,Jan Morávek, Noah Joel Sarenren-Bazee, Fredrik Jensen, Carlos Gruezo,Eduard Löwen, Georg Teigl, Reece Oxford, Florian Niederlechne, Sergio Córdova, Ruben Vargas, Julian Schieber, Marco Richter, André Hahn, Seong-Hoon Cheon, Maurice Malone.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SCH Dream11 Team/ AUG Dream11 Team/ FC Schlake Dream11 Team/ FC Augsburg Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.