SCH vs HER Dream11 Tips And Prediction Bundesliga

Schalke 04 vs Hertha Berlin Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Bundesliga 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Online Prediction, Predicted XIs For Today's Match SCH vs HER at Veltins-Arena: In another exciting battle of Bundesliga 2021, Schalke 04 will lock horns with Hertha Berlin at the Veltins-Arena – Wednesday, May 12 in India. The Bundesliga SCH vs HER match will kick off at 9:30 PM IST. FC Schalke 04 are at the eighteenth position in the league standings, with 13 points in their account. So far, they have played 31 matches, in which they have won two matches, played seven draws and lost 22 matches. Hertha Berlin hold the fifteenth position in the league standings, with 30 points in their account. So far, they have played 30 matches, in which they have won 7 matches, tied 9 matches and lost 14 matches. Here is our SCH vs HER Dream11 Team prediction, SCH vs HER Dream11 Guru Tips, SCH vs HER Predicted Playing XIs of Bundesliga. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of Bundesliga will not be available online for the Indian audience.

Kick-Off Time: The Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 vs Hertha Berlin will start at 9:30 PM IST – May 12 in India.

Venue: Veltins-Arena.

SCH vs HER My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Ralf Fährmann

Defenders – Sead Kolasinac, Benjamin Stambouli, Luca Netz, S. Mustafi

Midfielders – Amine Harit, Lucas Tousart, Matheus Cunha (VC)

Forwards – Jhon Córdoba, Krzysztof Piatek, Matthew Hoppe (C)

SCH vs HER Predicted Playing XIs

Schalke 04: Ralf Fährmann, Matija Nastasic, Ozan Kabak, Sead Kolasinac, Timo Becker, Suat Serdar, Benjamin Stambouli, Amine Harit, Benito Raman, Matthew Hoppe, Mark Uth.

Hertha Berlin: Krzysztof Piątek, Jhon Córdoba, Daishawn Redan, Jessic Ngankam, Maurice Čović, Ruwen Werthmüller, Mattéo Guendouzi, Sami Khedira, Matheus Cunha, Nemanja Radonjić, Dodi Lukebakio.

SCH vs HER Dream11 Key Players

Schalke 04 –

Matthew Hoppe

Mark Uth

Benito Raman

Hertha Berlin –

Krzysztof Piatek

Matheus Cunha

Jhon Cordoba

SCH vs HER SQUADS

Schalke 04 (SCH): Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Gonçalo Paciência, Matthew Hoppe, Benito Raman, Steven Skrzybski, Nabil Bentaleb, Amine Harit, Suat Serdar, Nassim Boujellab, Mark Uth, Omar Mascarell, William, Alessandro Schöpf, Can Bozdoğan, Levent Mercan, Kerim Çalhanoğlu, Daniel Kyerewaa, Sead Kolašinac, Shkodran Mustafi, Salif Sané, Hamza Mendyl, Matija Nastasić, Malick Thiaw, Bastian Oczipka, Benjamin Stambouli, Timo Becker, Ralf Fährmann, Frederik Rønnow, Michael Langer.

Hertha Berlin (HER): Krzysztof Piątek, Jhon Córdoba, Daishawn Redan, Jessic Ngankam, Maurice Čović, Ruwen Werthmüller, Mattéo Guendouzi, Sami Khedira, Matheus Cunha, Nemanja Radonjić, Dodi Lukebakio, Lucas Tousart, Santiago Ascacibar, Javairô Dilrosun, Vladimír Darida, Mathew Leckie, Eduard Löwen, Dedryck Boyata, Jordan Torunarigha, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Niklas Stark, Omar Alderete, Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Peter Pekarík, Marvin Plattenhardt, Luca Netz, Márton Dárdai, Lukas Klünter, Alexander Schwolow, Rune Jarstein, Nils-Jonathan Körber.