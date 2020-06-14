Dream11 Tips And Prediction

FC Schlake vs Bayer Leverkusen Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga – Football Tips For Today's Match SCH vs LEV at Veltins-Arena: In one of the most-awaited awaited Bundesliga clashes on super Sunday (June 14), Bayer Leverkusen will aim to return to winning ways when they travel to Schalke. The Bundesliga FC Schalke vs Bayer Leverkusen will be played at the VELTINS-Arena. Having suffered a big set-back at home against reigning champions Bayern Munich, chasing Bayer Leverkusen, who are chasing a Champions League berth, will look to return to winning ways to boost their chances of finishing in top-four. Fifth-placed Leverkusen (56 pts) were in the title race not so long ago, but a run of three defeats in four games has even put the Champions League qualification under real threat.

Schalke also look to make one last push in the season, which has been near disaster for a team of their profile. They are currently outside the top-half but could force their way into the top half with the maximum return from this game. The live TV or online broadcast of the Bundesliga football game will available on Star Sports Select 2/HD in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Bundesliga 2020 match between FC Schlake and Bayer Leverkusen will start at 9.30 PM IST.

Venue: Veltins-Arena

My Dream11 Team

GK: M Schubert

DEF: P Max, B Oczipka, J Kenny, M Nastasic

MID: R Khedira, E Lowen, S Serdar (VC), D Caligiuri

ST: F Niederlechner, B Raman (C)

SCH vs LEV Probable Playing XIs

Schalke 04: Markus Schubert, Jonjoe Kenny, Jean-Clair Todibo, Matija Nastasic, Bastian Oczipka, Daniel Caligiuri, Weston McKennie, Suat Serdar, Amine Harit, Benito Raman, Michael Gregoritsch.

Bayer Leverkusen: Lukas Hradecky, Sven Bender, Aleksandar Dragovic, Jonathan Tah, Julian Baumgartlinger, Charles Aránguiz, Daley Sinkgraven, Nadiem Amiri, Kai Havertz, Leon Bailey, Florian Wirtz.

SCH vs LEV SQUADS

Schalke 04: Alexander Nubel, Michael Langer, Markus Schubert, Matija Nastasic, Benjamin Stambouli, Jonjoe Kenny, Bastian Oczipka, Salif Sane, Juan Miranda, Jean-Clair Todibo, Ozan Kabak, Timo Becker, Malick Thiaw, Daniel Caligiuri, Alessandro Schopf, Weston Mckennie, Amine Harit, Suat Serdar, Omar Mascarell, Rabbi Matondo, Nassim Boujellab, Levent Mercan, Benito Raman, Michael Gregoritsch, Guido Burgstaller, Ahmed Kutucu.

Bayer Leverkusen: Lukas Hradecky, Ramazan Ozcan, Niklas Lomb, Edmond Tapsoba, Daley Sinkgraven, Jonathan Tah, Aleksandar Dragovic, Wendell, Mitchell Weiser, Lars Bender, Sven Bender, Florian Wirtz, Adrian Stanilewicz, Exequiel Palacios, Moussa Diaby, Nadiem Amiri, Kerem Demirbay, Leon Bailey, Julian Baumgartlinger, Karim Bellarabi, Charles Aranguiz, Paulinho-Filho, Kai Havertz, Lucas Alario, Kevin Volland.

