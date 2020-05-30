Dream11 Team Prediction

SCH vs WBN Bundesliga 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Schalke 04 vs Werder Bremen Football Match at Veltins-Arena 07:00 PM IST May 30 Saturday:

After being halted for just over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, top-flight football action resumes in Germany through Bundesliga. It's the first elite football competition to resume in Europe after the health crisis tipped the world upside down. After presenting a comprehensive plan to the German politicians, the German Football Association (DFB) got the green signal to resume matches behind closed doors. Strict social distancing norms are to be followed for the remainder of the season. The season will conclude on June 27.

What: Schalke 04 vs Werder Bremen

When: May 29, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Veltins-Arena

Dream11 Team

Pavlenka, Nastasic, Oczipka, Kenny, Theodor, Weston, Caligiuri, Bittencourt, Rashica, Klaassen, Michael

Likely Playing XI

Schalke 04: Markus Schubert, Salif Sane, Matija Nastasic, Ozan Kabak, Bastian Oczipka, Jonjoe Kenny, Alessandro Schopf, Weston McKennie, Daniel Caligiuri, Rabbi Matondo, Guido Burgstaller

Werder Bremen: Jiri Pavlenka, Niklas Moisander, Milos Veljkovic, Marco Friedl, Theodor Gebre Selassie, Christian Gross, Davy Klaassen, Maximilian Eggestein, Josh Sargent, Milot Rashica, Yuya Osako

SQUADS

Schalke 04: Alexander Nubel, Michael Langer, Markus Schubert, Matija Nastasic, Benjamin Stambouli, Jonjoe Kenny, Bastian Oczipka, Salif Sane, Juan Miranda, Jean-Clair Todibo, Ozan Kabak, Timo Becker, Malick Thiaw, Daniel Caligiuri, Alessandro Schopf, Weston Mckennie, Amine Harit, Suat Serdar, Omar Mascarell, Rabbi Matondo, Nassim Boujellab, Levent Mercan, Benito Raman, Michael Gregoritsch, Guido Burgstaller, Ahmed Kutucu

Werder Bremen: Luca Plogmann, Jiri Pavlenka, Stefanos Kapino, Kevin Vogt, Sebastian Langkamp, Marco Friedl, Ludwig Augustinsson, Theodor Gebre Selassie, Omer Toprak, Niklas Moisander, Milos Veljkovic, Michael Lang, Christian Gross, David Philipp, Simon Straudi, Kevin Mohwald, Ilia Gruev, Benjamin Goller, Milot Rashica, Johannes Eggestein, Maximilian Eggestein, Philipp Bargfrede, Leonardo Bittencourt, Nuri Sahin, Davy Klaassen, Nick Woltemade, Luc Ihorst, Josh Sargent, Niclas Fullkrug, Fin Bartels, Davie Selke, Claudio Pizarro, Yuya Osako

