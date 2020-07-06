Dream11 Team Prediction

SCL vs CCMH St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For South Castries Lions vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 10 AM IST July 6:

After the emphatic success of the Vincy T10 League, West Indian cricket is back with the Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast that got underway from June 23. In the twenty-first match of Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast tournament, South Castries Lions will take on Central Castries at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St Lucia on Wednesday. The St Lucia T10 Blast SCL vs CCMH match will start at 10 PM IST.

TOSS – The toss between South Castries Lions vs Central Castries will take place at 9:30 PM (IST).

Time: 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

SCL vs CCMH My Dream11 Team

J Charles (c), S Naitram, D Sammy, T Simon, A Prospere, A Antoine (vc), K Charlermagne, T Edward, X Gabriel, K Arnold, D John.

SQUADS

South Castries Lions

Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Alex Antoine, Kester Charlermagne, Malcolm Monrose, Kemrol Charles, Noelle Leo, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Collinus Callender and Tonius Simon

Central Castries

Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Alvin Prospere, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John, Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Jaden Elibox, Jemmi Mauricette, Johnnel Eugene and Rahym Joseph.

