Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS: The Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast toss between South Castries Lions vs Mabouya Valley Constrictor will take place at 8:30 PM IST – May 11.

Time: 9 PM IST.

Venue: Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium.

SCL vs MAC My Dream11 Team

J Charles, M Louisy, Z Edmund, O Changoo, W Clovis, M Shoulette, C Callendar, S Leo, X Gabriel, C Ange and A Joseph

Captain: J Charles. Vice-captain: M Shoulette