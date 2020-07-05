SCL vs MRS Dream11 Tips And Prediction

South Castries Lions vs Mon Repos Stars Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SCL vs MRS T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium: After the emphatic success of the Vincy T10 League, West Indian cricket is back with the Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast that got underway from June 23. In the fifth match of Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast tournament, Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will take on Mabouya Constrictors at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St Lucia on Thursday.

TOSS – The toss between South Castries Lions and Mon Repos Stars will take place at 9:30 PM (IST). Also Read - MCC vs BRG Dream11 Team Hints, ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Moravian CC vs Brno Rangers Match 5 in Brno at 1:30 PM IST Sunday July 5

Time: 10:00 PM IST Also Read - MWJ vs TNM Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand Basketball League: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Manawatu Jets vs Taranaki Mountainairs Match at The Trusts Arena 1:00 PM IST July 5 Sunday

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

SCL vs MRS My Dream11 Team

Johnson Charles (captain), Xavier Gabriel (vice-captain), Sabinus Emmanuel, Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Tonius Simon, Kester Charlemagne, Alex Antoine, Keon Gaston, Sadrack Descartes, Daniel Baptiste

SCL vs MRS Squads

South Castries Lions: Tonius Simon, Malcolm Monrose, Tarrick Edward, Xavier Gabriel, Kemron Charles, Kester Charlermagne, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Baptiste, Noelle Leo, Johnson Charles, Daren Sammy, Collinus Callendar, Alex Antoine

Mon Repos Stars: Sadrack Descartes, Sabinus Emmanuel, Craig Emmanuel, Keon Gaston, Shervin Charles, Kendal Samuel, Kevin Augustin, Jamal Lesmond, Christian Charlery, Dichege Henry, Hazel Charlery, Mervin Wells, Rohan Lesmond

