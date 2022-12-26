SCO vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 3:45 PM IST December 26, Monday

TOSS – The KFC Big Bash League 2022 match toss between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers will take place at 03.15 PM IST

Time –26th December 2022, 3:45 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis(C)

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose

All-rounders: Matt Short(VC), Aaron Hardie

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Rashid Khan, Henry Thornton

SCO vs STR Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: NR Hobson, AJ Turner(C), F du Plessis, A Lyth, AC Agar, AM Hardie, JP Inglis, JP Behrendorff, P Hatzoglou, JA Richardson, AJ Tye.

Adelaide Strikers: AJ Hose, Thomas Kelly, CA Lynn, J Weatherald, Colin de Grandhomme, MW Short, HJ Nielsen, WA Agar, Rashid Khan, Henry Thornton, PM Siddle(C).