SCO vs CZR, EURO 2020 Group D Match: Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Scotland vs Czech Republic Euro 2020 Match at Glasgow, Monday 14th June, 6:30 PM IST:

Scotland will host Czech Republic in their EURO 2020 tournament opener on Monday at Hampden Park. The group D match is expected to be a thriller as both sides feature big stars.

The Czech side would hope for an improved showing compared to the last time they featured in this tournament. They finished last in the group stage. With heavyweights England and Croatia in the group, this match becomes very important.

Scotland vs Czech Republic Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SCO vs CZR, UEFA EURO 2020, Scotland Dream11 Team Player List, Czech Republic Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Scotland vs Czech Republic Football Match, Online Football Prediction and Tips – SCO vs CZR Football match, Online Football Tips Scotland vs Czech Republic UEFA EURO 2020.

Date: 14th June 2021

Time: 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Hampden Park in Glasgow

SCO vs CZR My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – T. Vaclik

Defenders – T. Kalas, A. Robertson, K. Tierney, V. Coufal

Midfielders – J. McGinn, V. Darida, S.McTominay, T. Suchek

Strikers – CA Adams, P. Schick

Probable XI

Scotland: David Marshall, Jack Hendry, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney, Stephen O’Donnell, Scott Mctominay, Callum McGregor, John McGinn, Andy Robertson, Lyndon Dykes, and Che Adams

Czech Republic: Tomas Vaclik, Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celustka, Tomas Kalas, Jan Boril, Tomas Soucek, Alex Kral, Lukas Masopust, Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto and Patrik Schick.

SQUADS

SCO: Craig Gordon, David Marshall, Jon McLaughlin, Liam Cooper, Scott McKenna, Stephen O’Donnell, Nathan Patterson, Andy Robertson, Greg Taylor, Declan Gallagher, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Kieran Tierney, Stuart Armstrong, Callum McGregor, Scott Mctominay, Ryan Christie, John Fleck, James Forrest, Ryan Fraser, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, David Turnbull, Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, and Kevin Nisbet

CZR: Ales Mandous, Jiri Pavlenka, Tomas Vaclik, Jan Boril, Jakub Brabec, Pavel Kaderabek, Tomas Kalas, Tomas Holes, Ondrej Celustka, Vladimir Coufal, Ales Mateju, David Zima, Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto, Antonin Barak, Alex Kral, Lukas Masopust, Jakub Pesek, Michal Sadilek, Petr Sevcik, Tomas Soucek, Adam Hlozek, Michael Krmencik, Tomas Pekhart, Patrik Schick, Matej Vydra