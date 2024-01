Home

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 32: Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, 2:10 PM IST

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 32: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, 2:10 PM IST

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: J Inglis

Batters: L Evans, C Munro, Z Crawley

All-rounders: A Hardie, P Walter, C Connolly, M Neser

Bowlers: X Bartlett, L Morris, A Tye

SCO vs HEA Possible XIs:

SCO Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Sam Whiteman, Aaron Hardie (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Laurie Evans, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris

HEA Playing XI: Josh Brown, Colin Munro (c), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Sam Billings (wk), Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann

Squads:

Brisbane Heat Squad: Usman Khawaja(c), Xavier Bartlett, Sam Billings(w), Max Bryant, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan McSweeney, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Paul Walter, Jack Wildermuth

Perth Scorchers Squad: Zak Crawley, Sam Whiteman, Aaron Hardie(c), Josh Inglis(w), Laurie Evans, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Jason Behrendorff, Stephen Eskinazi, Nick Hobson

