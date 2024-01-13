Home

SCO Vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 35: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Perth Scorchers Vs Brisbane Heat

Perth Scorchers Vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 35:

SCO Vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 35: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Perth Scorchers Vs Brisbane Heat, 10:45 AM IST: Perth Scorchers will aim to climb up in the table when they take on toppers Brisbane Heat in Match 35 of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) on Saturday (January 13). Brisbane Heat have already qualified for the playoffs while Perth Scorchers are third with 11 points from eight games. A win for Perth Scorchers will see them wallop to second spot and secure the third place in the knockouts. The result of this match will also shape the qualification scenarios. The last time both these sides met, Brisbane Heat won the match by 23 runs.

SCO Vs HEA Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keepers: Josh Inglis

Batters: Colin Munro, Zak Crawley, Laurie Evans

All-Rounders: Paul Walter, Michael Neser (VC), Aaron Hardie (C)

Bowlers: Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson

SCO Vs HEA Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Steve Eskinazi, Sam Whiteman, Aaron Hardie (C), Josh Inglis (wk), Laurie Evans, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris

Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro (c), Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Matthew Renshaw, Sam Billings (wk), Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Michael Neser

Squads

Perth Scorchers: Sam Whiteman, Nick Hobson, Aaron Hardie(c), Josh Inglis(w), Laurie Evans, Stephen Eskinazi, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Agar, Hamish McKenzie, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye

Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro(c), Max Bryant, Jimmy Peirson, Matt Renshaw, Sam Billings(w), Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Brown, Jordan Buckingham, Nathan McSweeney

