SCO vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022-23 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, Playing 11s For Today's Match at Perth Stadium 3:45 PM IST January 7, Saturday

Table toppers Perth Scorchers take on bottom-dwellers Brisbane Heat. Perth have won 5 out of the 7 matches they’ve played and Brisbane have won only two matches out of their 7 matches so far in the tournament.

TOSS – The KFC Big Bash League 2022-23 match toss between Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat will take place at 3:15 PM IST

Time – January 07, Saturday, 3:45 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium.

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction

Sam Billings, Josh Inglis, Colin Munro, Adam Lyth, Ashton Turner, Cam Bancroft, Michael Neser, James Bazley, Andrew Tye, Mark Steketee, Lance Morris.

Captain: Josh Inglis, Vice-Captain: Mark Steketee.

SCO vs HEA Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Stevie Eskinazi, Adam Lyth, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie/Nick Hobson, Lance Morris, David Payne, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff and Peter Hatzoglou.

Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro, Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Billings, Jimmy Peirson (c&wk), Ross Whiteley, Michael Neser, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Matt Kuhnemann and Mitchell Swepson.