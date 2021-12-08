SCO vs HEA Dream11 Team Predictions Big Bash League T20

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SCO vs HEA at Perth Stadium: The T20 action continues in the second-most followed T20 league in the world – Big Bash League T20 – in the match no. 5 of BBL tournament, Brisbane Heat will take on Perth Scorchers at the Perth Stadium on Wednesday. The Big Bash League T20 SCO vs HEA match will start at 4:15 PM IST – December 8. Aiming for the fourth BBL title, Perth Scorchers will be getting complete support from their home fans which will further boost their confidence in this match. They missed out from winning the trophy last year as they lost to Sydney Sixers in the finals by 27 runs. On the other hamnd, Brisbane Heat lost to Sydney Thunder in their opening game by 7 wickets with 17 balls remaining. Apart from Ben Duckett and Sam Heazlett, nobody contributed much. Here is the Big Bash League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SCO vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, SCO vs HEA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SCO vs HEA Probable XIs Big Bash League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League T20.

TOSS: The Big Bash League T20 toss between Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers will take place at 3:35 PM IST – December 8.

Time: 4:15 PM IST.

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth.

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network

SCO vs HEA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Ben Duckett

Batsmen – Colin Munro (VC), Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn

All-rounders – Mitchell Marsh (C), Ashton Agar, Jack Wildermuth

Bowlers – Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Liam Guthrie

SCO vs HEA Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis, Cameron Bancroft, Laurie Evans, Colin Munro, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner, Nick Hobson/Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, Tymal Mills.

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (C/wk), Max Bryant, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, James Bazley, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Matt Kuhnemann, Cameron Gannon.

SCO vs HEA Squads

Perth Scorchers: Cameron Bancroft, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Ashton Turner, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Lance Morris, Peter Hatzoglou, Laurie Evans.

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson (wk/Captain), James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Matthew Kuhnemann, Liam Guthrie, Matthew Willans, Nathan McSweeney, Tom Banton, Mitchell Swepson.

