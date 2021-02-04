SCO vs HEA Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s SCO vs HEA at Manuka Oval, Canberra: In the challenger match of the BBL, Perth Scorchers will take on Brisbane Heat today and the winner will seal a final date with Sydney Sixers on Saturday. Scorchers lost to Sixers in the qualifier while Heat got the better of Adelaide Strikers. Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Prediction Big Bash League – T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SCO vs HEA, Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team Player List, Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Player List, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – SCO vs HEA Big Bash League – T20, Online Cricket Tips – Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Big Bash League 2020, Fantasy Tips – Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Also Read - PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Predictions For South Africa in Pakistan 2021 2nd Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Pakistan vs South Africa at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 10:30 AM IST February 4 Thursday

TOSS: The Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat will take place at 1.40 PM IST – February 4. Also Read - NW vs PD Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints Abu Dhabi T10 Super League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy XI And Probable XIs For Today's Match 21

Time: 2:10 PM IST. Also Read - MA vs TAD Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints Abu Dhabi T10 Super League Match 20: Fantasy XI And Probable XIs

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra.

SCO vs HEA My Dream11 Team

Marnus Labuschagne (captain), Chris Lynn (vice-captain), Josh Inglis, Jimmy Peirson, Ashton Turner, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Sam Heazlett, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Swepson

SCO vs HEA Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis, Ashton Turner, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn, Sam Heazlett, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson, Lewis Gregory, Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin

SCO vs HEA Full Squads

Brisbane Heat: Ben Laughlin, Morne Morkel, Lewis Gregory, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Tom Cooper, Matthew Kuhnemann, Lachlan Pfeffer, Jack Wildermuth, Joe Denly, Chris Lynn (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Joe Burns

Perth Scorchers: Cameron Bancroft, Matthew Kelly, Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (captain), Jhye Richardson

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SCO Dream11 Team/ HEA Dream11 Team/ Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips KFC Big Bash League – T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.