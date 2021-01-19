SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s SCO vs HEA at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne: Separated in the standings just by a single point, Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat will lock horns today to strengthen their playoff claim. Scorchers have five wins, four defeats and one no result from their 10 matches while Heat have five wins and as many defeats from their 10 matches. Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SCO vs HEA, Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team Player List, Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Player List, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – SCO vs HEA KFC Big Bash League – T20, Online Cricket Tips – Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat BBL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction, Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Also Read - KER vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021: Probable XIs And Toss Timing For Today's Kerala vs Haryana at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 12 PM IST January 19 Tuesday

TOSS: The Big Bash League toss between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat will take place at 1:15 PM IST – January 19. Also Read - GOA vs VID Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 Group D Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Goa vs Vidarbha at Emerald High School Ground, Indore at 12 PM IST January 19 Tuesday

Time: 1:45 PM IST. Also Read - CAG vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Cagliari vs AC Milan Football Match at Sardegna Arena 1.15 AM IST January 19 Tuesday

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne.

SCO vs HEA My Dream11 Team

Chris Lynn (captain), Liam Livingstone (vice-captain), Josh Inglis, Jimmy Peirson, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Max Bryant, Jack Wildermuth, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Mark Steketee

SCO vs HEA Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson, Lewis Gregory, James Bazley, Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Morne Morkel, Xavier Bartlett

SCO vs HEA Full Squads

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Chris Lynn (captain), Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Joe Burns, James Bazley, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Xavier Bartlett, Morne Morkel, Ben Laughlin, Tom Cooper, Simon Milenko, Daniel Lawrence, Sam Heazlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Lachlan Pfeffer, Matthew Willans, Connor Sully, Jack Wood, Jack Sinfield

Perth Scorchers: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (captain), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Kurtis Patterson, Joel Paris, Ashton Agar, Sam Whiteman, Cameron Gannon, Matthew Kelly, Joe Clarke, Liam Guthrie, Corey Rocchiccioli

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SCO Dream11 Team/ HEA Dream11 Team/ Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Big Bash League – T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.