Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Prediction, Big Bash League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 24 SCO vs HUR: The 2019–20 Big Bash League season or BBL|09 is the ninth season of the KFC Big Bash League, the professional men’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament started on 17 December 2019 and will conclude on 8 February 2020.

The length of the season has been shortened compared to that from the last year while the number of matches would be increased from 59 to 61 from the previous season. The knock-outs have been revamped into a play-off system where the top two teams in the league will get a second chance to make it to the final even if they lose the first match in the play-offs. The play-off matches have all been given unique monikers, namely The Eliminator, The Qualifier, The Knock-Out, The Challenger followed by The Final. Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes will take place at 3:40 PM (IST).

Time: 4:10 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

SCO vs HUR My Dream11 Team

D’Arcy Short (captain), Liam Livingstone (vice-captain), Josh Inglis, Ben McDermott, Cameron Bancroft, Caleb Jewell, David Miller, Mitchell Marsh, Qais Ahmad, Fawad Ahmed, Chris Jordan

SCO vs HUR Squads

Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk/captain), David Miller, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, Nathan Ellis, Clive Rose, Qais Ahmad, Riley Meredith, Scott Boland, Thomas Rogers, Macalister Wright

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis (wk), Liam Livingstone, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Fawad Ahmed, Joel Paris, Tim David

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SCO Dream11 Team/ HUR Dream11 Team/ Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team/ Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more