SCO vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Perth vs Hobart, Playing 11s For Today's Match Perth Stadium, Perth, Australia 1:45 PM IST Dec 20, Wednesday

SCO vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Perth vs Hobart, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Perth Stadium, Perth, Australia 1:45 PM IST Dec 20, Wednesday

Here is the Dream 11 of SCO vs HUR KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SCO vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, SCO vs HUR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SCO vs HUR Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Perth vs Hobart, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2023 Series

SCO vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints

SCO vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Here is the Dream 11 of SCO vs HUR KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SCO vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, SCO vs HUR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SCO vs HUR Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Perth vs Hobart, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2023 Series. SCO vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Perth vs Hobart, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Perth Stadium, Perth, Australia 1:45 PM IST Dec 20, Wednesday.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League 2023 match toss between Perth vs Hobart will take place at 1:15 PM IST

Time: 20 December 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth, Australia.

SCO vs HUR Dream11 Team

Keeper – Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis, Mathew Wade

Batsmen – Stephen Eskinazi, Caleb Jewell

All-rounders – Corey Anderson (vc), Chris Jordon, Aaron Hardie (c), Cooper Connolly

Bowlers – Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson.

SCO vs HUR Probable Playing XI

Perth: Stephen Eskinazi, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis(wk), Ashton Turner©, Laurie Evans, Nick Hobson, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Hamish McKenzie, Jason Behrendorff

Hobart: Matthew Wade(wk), Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Sam Hain, Tim David, Corey Anderson, Chris Jordan, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis©, Riley Meredith, Peter Hatzoglou

