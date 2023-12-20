By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
SCO vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Here is the Dream 11 of SCO vs HUR KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SCO vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, SCO vs HUR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SCO vs HUR Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Perth vs Hobart, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2023 Series. SCO vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Perth vs Hobart, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Perth Stadium, Perth, Australia 1:45 PM IST Dec 20, Wednesday.
TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League 2023 match toss between Perth vs Hobart will take place at 1:15 PM IST
Time: 20 December 2023, 1:45 PM IST
Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth, Australia.
SCO vs HUR Dream11 Team
Keeper – Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis, Mathew Wade
Batsmen – Stephen Eskinazi, Caleb Jewell
All-rounders – Corey Anderson (vc), Chris Jordon, Aaron Hardie (c), Cooper Connolly
Bowlers – Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson.
SCO vs HUR Probable Playing XI
Perth: Stephen Eskinazi, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis(wk), Ashton Turner©, Laurie Evans, Nick Hobson, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Hamish McKenzie, Jason Behrendorff
Hobart: Matthew Wade(wk), Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Sam Hain, Tim David, Corey Anderson, Chris Jordan, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis©, Riley Meredith, Peter Hatzoglou
