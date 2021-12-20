SCO vs HUR Dream11 Team Predictions Big Bash League T20

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SCO vs HUR at Bellerive Oval: The T20 action continues in Big Bash League T20 – in the match no. 15 of BBL tournament, Hobart Hurricanes will take on red-hot Perth Scorchers at the Bellerive Oval on Monday. The Big Bash League T20 SCO vs HUR match will start at 1:45 PM IST – December 20. Perth Scorchers have been in dominating form in the tournament so far. They have won all of their three matches in the league and are at the second spot in the BBL T20 points table. When the two teams faced each other last time in the competition, Scorchers crushed Hurricanes by 53 runs. Hobart Hurricanes, on the other hand, have managed to win only one match from the three they have played so far. Here is the Big Bash League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SCO vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, SCO vs HUR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SCO vs HUR Probable XIs Big Bash League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League T20.

TOSS: The Big Bash League T20 toss between Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers will take place at 1:15 PM IST – December 20.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network, SONYLIV app.

SCO vs HUR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade

Batters – Peter Handscomb, Kurtis Patterson, Colin Munro, Laurie Evans

All-rounders – Mitchell Marsh (C), D Arcy Short

Bowlers – Andrew Tye, Tymal Mills (VC), Joel Parris

SCO vs HUR Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (C/wk), D Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Harry Brook, Caleb Jewell, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Joel Parris, Scott Boland, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Perth Scorchers: Colin Munro, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (C), Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Tymal Mills.

SCO vs HUR Squads

Perth Scorchers: Colin Munro, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner (Captain), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Tymal Mills.

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (wk/C), D Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Caleb Jewell, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Joel Paris, Thomas Rogers, Scott Boland, Sandeep Lamichhane, Harry Brook, Josh Kann, Ben McDermott, Wil Parker, Macalister Wright.

