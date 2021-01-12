SCO vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's SCO vs HUR at Perth Stadium, Perth: Fifth-placed Perth Scorchers welcome Hobart Hurricanes in Match no. 37 of the ongoing BBL. The two teams are separated by three points in the standings with Hurricanes placed fourth. So far, Scorchers have have won four and lost three of their eight matches while Hurricanes have won five and lost seven of their nine matches. Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SCO vs HUR, Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team Player List, Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Player List, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – SCO vs HUR KFC Big Bash League – T20, Online Cricket Tips – Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction, Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes

TOSS: The Big Bash League toss between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes will take place at 1:15 PM IST – January 12.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth.

SCO vs HUR My Dream11 Team

D’Arcy Short (captain), Jason Roy (vice-captain), Josh Inglis, Ben McDermott, Tim David, Colin Ingram, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Nathan Ellis

SCO vs HUR Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis, Jason Roy, Joe Clarke, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner, Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed

Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Tim David, Johan Botha, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Nick Winter, Sandeep Lamichhane

SCO vs HUR Full Squads

Perth Scorchers: Cameron Bancroft, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (captain), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Joe Clarke, Matthew Kelly, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis (wk), Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed

Hobart Hurricanes: Peter Handscomb (captain), Ben McDermott (wk), Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram, Tim David, Macalister Wright, Nathan Ellis, Nick Winter, Scott Boland, D’Arcy Short, Sandeep Lamichhane, Johan Botha, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Mitchell Owen, Will Parker

