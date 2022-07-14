SCO vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC League-2 One Day, Match 1 Fantasy Hints

SCO vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC League-2 One Day, Match 1 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Scotland vs Namibia, Playing 11s For Today's Match Titwood, Glasgow at 03:30 PM IST July 14, Thursday.

Here is the CWC League-2 One Day Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SCO vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction, SCO vs NAM Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SCO vs NAM Playing 11s CWC League-2 One Day, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Scotland vs Namibia, Fantasy Playing Tips – CWC , CWC League-2 One Day.

TOSS – The CWC League-2 One Day toss between Scotland vs Namibia will take place at 3:00 PM (IST).

Time – 3:30PM

Venue: Titwood, Glasgow

SCO vs NAM My Dream11 Team

Mathew Cross, Lo-handre Louwren, Richie Berrington(C), George Munsey(VC), Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Merwe, David Wiese, Safyaan Sharif, M Watt, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann

SCO vs NAM Probable Playing XI

Namibia: Craig Williams, Stephan Baard, Lo-handre Louwrens (wk), Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Oliver Davidson, Chris Sole