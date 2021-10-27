SCO vs NAM Dream11 Tips And Prediction ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Scotland vs Namibia Dream11 Team Prediction ICC T20 World Cup 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SCO vs NAM at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In Match 21 – Group 2 – of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday morning – Scotland will turn up against Namibia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 SCO vs NAM match will start at 7:30 PM IST – October 27. Having sealed a place in the Super 12s with two stunning wins, debutants Namibia will look to continue their fairytale run when they take on a bruised Scotland in the ICC T20 World Cup here on Wednesday. Gerhard Erasmus and his bunch of unknown cricketers stunned the cricketing world when they beat the Netherlands by six wickets and then notched up a shocking eight-wicket victory over Ireland to grab a spot in the Super 12s. The win over Ireland was their first against a Test-playing nation and it also guaranteed Namibia a spot in next year's T20 World Cup.

TOSS – The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 21 match toss between Namibia and Scotland will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

SCO vs NAM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Matthew Cross

Batsmen – George Munsey, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Craig Williams

All-rounders – David Wiese (C), Jan Frylinck (VC), Richie Berrington, Chris Greaves

Bowlers – Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bernard Scholtz

SCO vs NAM Probable Playing XIs

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (C), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal.

Namibia: Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (C), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.

SCO vs NAM Squads

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (C), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal, Alasdair Evans, Craig Wallace, Dylan Budge, Hamza Tahir.

Namibia: Craig Williams, Zane Green (wk), Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (C), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Stephan Baard, Michau du Preez, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo.

