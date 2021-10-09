SCO vs NAM Dream11 Tips And Prediction UAE Summer T20 Bash

Scotland vs Namibia Dream11 Team Prediction UAE Summer T20 Bash – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SCO vs NAM at ICC Academy Oval A, Dubai: In Match 5 of UAE Summer T20 Bash on Saturday morning – Scotland will turn up against Namibia at the ICC Academy Oval A. The UAE Summer T20 Bash SCO vs NAM match will start at 10:30 AM IST – October 9. SCO lost to Namibia in their opening match by 7 wickets with 7 balls left in the match. SCO kept losing wickets at regular intervals and managed to put up only 125 runs on the board. Namibia, on the other hand, with some commendable batting performances from their openers Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien, comfortably got home in the end with the loss of 5 wickets. Here is the UAE Summer T20 Bash Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SCO vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction, SCO vs NAM Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SCO vs NAM Playing 11s UAE Summer T20 Bash, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Scotland vs Namibia, Fantasy Playing Tips – UAE Summer T20 Bash.

TOSS – The UAE Summer T20 Bash Match 5 match toss between Namibia and Scotland will take place at 10 AM (IST).

Time: 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy Oval A.

SCO vs NAM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Matthew Cross

Batsmen – George Munsey, Craig Williams, Calum MacLeod, Stephan Baard

All-rounders – David Wiese (VC), Jan Frylinck (C), Richie Berrington

Bowlers – Hamza Tahir, Ruben Trumpelmann, Chris Sole

SCO vs NAM Probable Playing XIs

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (C), Dylan Budge, Richie Berrington, Calum Macleod, Matthew Cross (wk), Chris Greaves, Josh Davey, Chris Sole, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir.

Namibia: Stephen Baard, Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Merwe Erasmus (C), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Pikky Ya France, Karl Birkenstock, Bernard Scholtz.

SCO vs NAM Squads

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (C), George Munsey, Oliver Hairs, Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Matthew Cross (wk), Chris Greaves, Josh Davey, Chris Sole, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt, Craig Wallace, Brad Wheal.

Namibia: Bernard Scholtz, Craig Williams, David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Karl Birkenstock, Ruben Trumpelmann, Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (C), Pikky Ya France, Ben Shikongo, Michiel du Preez, Mauritius Ngupita.

