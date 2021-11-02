SCO vs NZ Dream11 Tips And Prediction T20 World Cup

Scotland vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SCO vs NZ at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai: A ruthless New Zealand will be eyeing to strengthen their semifinal chances with a solid knockout punch on an already struggling Scotland in a Group 2 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Wednesday. Handed a defeat by Pakistan in their tournament opener, Kane Williamson and his troops made a strong comeback in their next game. They produced a clinical performance to beat tournament favourites India by eight wickets, taking a giant stride towards a semifinal spot. New Zealand need to win their remaining three matches to make the last four, so the Black Caps can ill afford to slip up. They will also be eyeing dominant wins to improve their net run rate which could come into play later on. Having already played Pakistan and India, they're expected to breeze past Scotland and Namibia while the clash against Afghanistan could be tricky. Here is the T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SCO vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, SCO vs NZ Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SCO vs NZ Playing 11s T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Scotland vs New Zealand Fantasy Playing Tips – T20 World Cup.

Time: 3.30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

SCO vs NZ My Dream11 Team

M Cross, K Williamson, R. Berrington, M. Guptill, G. Munsey, D. Mitchell, C. Greaves, A.Milne, T.Boult, T.Southee, I.Sodhi

Captain: Kane Williamson, Vice-Captain: Ish Sodhi.

SCO vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), R.Berrington, M.Cross (wk), G.Munsey, C.MacLeod, C.Greaves, M.Leask, J.Davey, B.Wheal, M.Watt, S.Shar.

New Zealand: K.Williamson (c), D.Conway (wk), M.Guptill, G.Phillips, J.Neesham, D.Mitchell, M.Santner, A.Milne, T.Boult, T.Southee, I.Sodhi.

SCO vs NZ Squads

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, James Neesham.