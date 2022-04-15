Dream11 Team Prediction

SCO vs OMN, CWC League-2 One Day, Match 77 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Scotland vs Oman, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Dubai Stadium at 04:30 PM IST April 15, FridayAlso Read - MI vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 23 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match MCA Pune at 07:30 PM IST April 13, Wednesday

Here is the CWC League-2 One Day Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SCO vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction, SCO vs OMN Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SCO vs OMN Playing 11s CWC League-2 One Day, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Scotland vs Oman, Fantasy Playing Tips – CWC , CWC League-2 One Day. Also Read - SCO vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Match 68: Captain, Vice-Captain – Scotland vs Oman, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Dubai International Stadium at 04:30 PM IST April 10, Sunday

TOSS – The CWC League-2 One Day toss between Scotland and Oman will take place at 03:00 PM (IST). Also Read - KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 19 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne at 03:30 PM IST April 10, Sunday

Time – 3:30 PM

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

SCO vs OMN Dream11 Team

Keeper – Matthew Cross

Batsmen – Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Jatinder Singh (VC), Ayan Khan

All-rounders – Michael Leask, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Khawar-Ali

Bowlers – Gavin Main, Bilal-Khan, Kaleemullah

SCO vs OMN Probable Playing XI

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer©, Matthew Cross(wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Adrian Neill, Hamza Tahir

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali©, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Fayyaz Butt, Nestor Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Suraj Kumar(wk), Shoaib Khan