Scotland vs Oman US Tri Nation Series Dream11 Team Prediction

SCO vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Match 68: Captain, Vice-Captain – Scotland vs Oman, Playing 11s For Today's Match Dubai International Stadium at 04:30 PM IST April 10, Sunday:

Scotland vs Oman 68th ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Scotland vs Oman 68th ODI – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SCO vs OMN, Scotland vs Oman 68th ODI Playing XI, Scotland Dream11 Team Player List, Oman Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Scotland vs Oman, Fantasy Cricket Tips Namibia vs Uganda 68th ODI.

TOSS: Toss between SCO vs OMN will take place at 4:00 PM IST – April 10

Time: 4.30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Stadium

SCO vs OMN Dream11 Team

Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Kyle Coetzer, Richard Berrington (vc), Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Naseem Khushi, Sufyan Mehmood, Fayyaz Butt

SCO vs OMN Squads

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington (vc), Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace (wk), Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Nester Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Sufyan Mehmood, Fayyaz Butt, Khurram Khan