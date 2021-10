Dream11 Team Prediction

SCO vs PNG, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC Men's T20 WC 2021, Match 5: Captain, Vice-Captain – Scotland vs Papua New Guinea Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Oman 3.30 PM IST October 19 Tuesday

Scotland vs Papua New Guinea Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SCO vs PNG, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Scotland Dream 11 Team Player List, Papua New Guinea Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction and Tips- SCO vs PNG ICC T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Tips Scotland vs Papua New Guinea ICC T20 World Cup.

Time: 3.30 PM IST.

Venue: AI Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, (Ministry Turf 1), Oman.

SCO vs PNG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Cross

Batsmen: Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Sese Bau, Tony Ura

All-rounders: Richie Berrington, Charles Amini, Assad Vala

Bowlers: Nosaina Pokana, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves

SCO vs PNG Probable Playing XIs

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum Macleod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Simon Atai, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Damien Ravu, Kabua Morea, Nosaina Pokana

SCO vs PNG SQUADS

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal, Dylan Budge, Craig Wallace, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala(c), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Simon Atai, Kiplin Doriga(w), Damien Ravu, Kabua Morea, Nosaina Pokana, Chad Soper, Jason Kila, Hiri Hiri, Gaudi Toka

