SCO vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, Playing 11s For Today's Match Perth Stadium, Perth 3:45 PM IST December 26, Tuesday

SCO vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Perth Stadium, Perth 3:45 PM IST December 26, Tuesday

Here is the Dream 11 of SCO vs REN KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SCO vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, SCO vs REN Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SCO vs REN Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2023 Series.

SCO vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints

SCO vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Here is the Dream 11 of SCO vs REN KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SCO vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, SCO vs REN Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SCO vs REN Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2023 Series. SCO vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Perth Stadium, Perth 3:45 PM IST December 26, Tuesday.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League 2023 match toss between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades will take place at 3:15 PM IST

Time: 26 December 2023, 3.45 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth.

SCO vs REN Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Josh Inglis(c)

Batters: Jonathan Wells, Zak Crawley, Jake Fraser-McGurk

All-rounders: Will Sutherland, Aaron Hardie(vc)

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson

SCO vs REN Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Zak Crawley, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk & c), Stephen Eskinazi, Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris

Melbourne Renegades: Quinton de Kock (wk), Joe Clarke, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nic Maddinson (c), Aaron Finch, Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Squads

Perth Scorchers: Stephen Eskinazi, Cooper Connolly, Zak Crawley, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Nick Hobson, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Hamish McKenzie, Jason Behrendorff, Sam Whiteman, Matthew Kelly

Melbourne Renegades: Joe Clarke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nic Maddinson (c), Jonathan Wells, Shaun Marsh, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mackenzie Harvey, Fergus O’ Neill, Peter Siddle

