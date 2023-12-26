By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
SCO vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Perth Stadium, Perth 3:45 PM IST December 26, Tuesday
TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League 2023 match toss between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades will take place at 3:15 PM IST
Time: 26 December 2023, 3.45 PM IST
Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth.
SCO vs REN Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Josh Inglis(c)
Batters: Jonathan Wells, Zak Crawley, Jake Fraser-McGurk
All-rounders: Will Sutherland, Aaron Hardie(vc)
Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson
SCO vs REN Probable Playing XIs
Perth Scorchers: Zak Crawley, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk & c), Stephen Eskinazi, Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris
Melbourne Renegades: Quinton de Kock (wk), Joe Clarke, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nic Maddinson (c), Aaron Finch, Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Squads
Perth Scorchers: Stephen Eskinazi, Cooper Connolly, Zak Crawley, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Nick Hobson, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Hamish McKenzie, Jason Behrendorff, Sam Whiteman, Matthew Kelly
Melbourne Renegades: Joe Clarke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nic Maddinson (c), Jonathan Wells, Shaun Marsh, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mackenzie Harvey, Fergus O’ Neill, Peter Siddle
