SCO vs REN Dream11 Team Predictions Big Bash League T20

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SCO vs REN at Docklands Stadium: The T20 action continues in Big Bash League T20 – in the match no. 21 of BBL tournament, Melbourne Renegades will take on Perth Scorchers at the Docklands Stadium on Sunday. The Big Bash League T20 SCO vs REN match will start at 3:45 PM IST – December 26. With an aim to extend their unbeaten streak in the ongoing BBL T20, Perth Scorchers will take on the red brigade in another pulsating encounter. Scorchers are at the top of the BBL T20 standings with 17 points. Melbourne Renegades, on the other hand, started well with 2 runs win over Adelaide Strikers but thereafter they lost three back-to-back matches. Currently, they are at the bottom of the table in the standings with 4 points.

TOSS: The Big Bash League T20 toss between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers will take place at 3:15 PM IST – December 26.

Time: 3:45 PM IST.

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne.

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network, SONYLIV app.

SCO vs REN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Cameron Bancroft (VC)

Batters – Aaron Finch (C), Nic Maddinson, Colin Munro, Laurie Evans, Mackenzie Harvey,

All-rounders – Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar

Bowlers – James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Andrew Tye

SCO vs REN Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (C), Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Tymal Mills.

Melbourne Renegades: Mackenzie Harvey, Aaron Finch, Nic Maddinson (C), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Sam Harper (wk), James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan.

SCO vs REN Squads

Perth Scorchers: Colin Munro, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner (Captain), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Tymal Mills.

Melbourne Renegades: Mackenzie Harvey, Aaron Finch, Nic Maddinson (Captain), Jake Fraser, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Sam Harper (wk), James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan, Jonathan Merlo, Jack Prestwidge.

