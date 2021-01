Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 11:35 AM IST.

Venue: Perth

SCO vs REN My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Sam Harper, Josh Inglis

Batsmen – Shaun Marsh (C), Aaron Finch, Jason Roy (VC)

All-rounders – Mohammad Nabi, Aaron Hardie, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers – Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson, Peter Hatzoglou

Likely 11s

Perth Scorchers:

Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (WK), Cameron Bancroft, Joe Clarke, Ashton Turner, Mitchell Marsh (C), Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed and Jason Behrendorff.

Melbourne Renegades:

Aaron Finch (C), Sam Harper (WK), Shaun Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Beau Webster, Jack Prestwidge, Benny Howell, Jon Holland, Kane Richardson and Josh Lalor.

SQUADS

Perth Scorchers: Colin Munro, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Bancroft, Joe Clarke, Ashton Turner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kelly, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Sam Whiteman

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper(w), Aaron Finch(c), Shaun Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Beau Webster, Benny Howell, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Lalor, Mitchell Perry, Jon Holland, Kane Richardson, Brody Couch, Zak Evans, Mackenzie Harvey, Peter Hatzoglou, Jack Prestwidge

