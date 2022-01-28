SCO vs SIX Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s SCO vs SIX at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and SCO vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, SCO vs SIX Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SCO vs SIX Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers will take place at 1.45 PM IST – January 28.

Time: 2.10 PM IST.

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

SCO vs SIX My Dream11 Team

Josh Inglis, Moises Henriques, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner, Daniel Christian, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Jason Behrendorff, Ben Dwarshuis and Jhye Richardson

Captain:Josh Inglis Vice- Captain: Ashton Turner

SCO vs SIX Probable Playing XIs

SIX XI: Hayden Kerr, Justin Avendano, Jake Carder, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Christian, Lachlan Hearne/Daniel Hughes, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jay Lenton (wk), Nathan Lyon and Steve O’Keefe

SCO XI: Josh Inglis (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Colin Munro, Mitchell Marsh, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Peter Hatzoglou and Jason Behrendorff