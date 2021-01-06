SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s SCO vs SIX at Perth Stadium, Perth: Table-toppers Sydney Sixers will take on Perth Scorchers in Match No. 30 of the ongoing BBL at Perth Stadium today. With five wins and two defeats from seven matches so far, Sixers are sitting pretty at the top. However, Scorchers are struggling at the seventh spot after managing just two wins from their six matches so far. Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SCO vs SIX, Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team Player List, Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Player List, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – SCO vs SIX KFC Big Bash League – T20, Online Cricket Tips – Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers BBL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Also Read - ODL vs OPA Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints Odisha T20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers Match 20 at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack at 7:30 PM IST January 5 Tuesday

TOSS: The Big Bash League toss between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers will take place at 1:15 PM IST – January 6. Also Read - REN vs STR Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction Big Bash League - T20 Match 29: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers T20 at Adelaide Oval 1:45 PM IST January 5 Tuesday

Time: 1:45 PM IST. Also Read - CFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints Indian Super League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL Football Match 47 at GMC Stadium, Bambolim 7.30 PM IST January 4 Monday

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth.

SCO vs SIX My Dream11 Team

Daniel Christian (captain), Jason Roy (vice-captain), Josh Philippe, Josh Inglis, Jordan Silk, Daniel Hughes, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Ben Dwarshius, Steve O’Keefe

SCO vs SIX Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner, Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O’Keefe, Ben Manenti

SCO vs SIX Full Squads

Perth Scorchers: Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Matthew Kelly, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Sam Whiteman, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis (wk), Colin Munro, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (captain), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson

Sydney Sixers: Ben Manenti, Jake Ball, Lloyd Pope, Justin Avendano, Nicholas Bertus, Jackson Bird, Hayden Kerr, Steve OKeefe, Thomas Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (captain), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SCO Dream11 Team/ SIX Dream11 Team/ Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Big Bash League – T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.